Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,459 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.

TSLA traded up $22.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $679.79. 789,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

