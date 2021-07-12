Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,459 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.
TSLA traded up $22.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $679.79. 789,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Tesla
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.