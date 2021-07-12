Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 323.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 415,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 164.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

