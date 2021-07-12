Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $747.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $45,256,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. 567,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,266. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.