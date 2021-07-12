Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $62,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01.

