Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

