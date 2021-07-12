Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 712,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after purchasing an additional 157,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.44. 9,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,505. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

