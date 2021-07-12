Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.