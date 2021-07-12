Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vector Group by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vector Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

