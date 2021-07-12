Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $15.01 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $1,939.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $15.01 or 0.00045215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00898557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005448 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

