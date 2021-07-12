Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 14,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,396,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.