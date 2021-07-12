Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) CAO Sells $1,580,880.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00.

NYSE:VERX traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.98. 86,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,476. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.