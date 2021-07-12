Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.
About Verve Therapeutics
