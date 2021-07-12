Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

