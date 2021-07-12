Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.94

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1371244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.
VSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
