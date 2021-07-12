Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.94

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1371244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

VSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 650.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

