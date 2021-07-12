Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) CEO Sells $87,243.96 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $87,243.96.

NYSE VIAV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.06. 786,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,158. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

