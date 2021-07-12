VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

