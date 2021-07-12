Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,187 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.