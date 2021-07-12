Vidya (VIDYA) Price Down 19.6% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $290,104.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00891139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,554,405 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars.

