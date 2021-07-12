Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

NYSE V traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $238.35. 27,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

