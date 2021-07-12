Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

