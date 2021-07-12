Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €256.87 ($302.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €219.64. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.