Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.