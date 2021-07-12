Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 206 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,585. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $158.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

