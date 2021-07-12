Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 403 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

