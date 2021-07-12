Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,982 shares of company stock worth $14,425,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

