Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.