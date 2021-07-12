Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 21.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,668 shares of company stock worth $91,678,132 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

