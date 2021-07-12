Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

