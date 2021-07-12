Wallace Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,083 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for 1.7% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after buying an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.