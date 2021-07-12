Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,535 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital makes up 3.0% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of AXIS Capital worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,121. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.