Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $4,405,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,590,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

