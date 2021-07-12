Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,795,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 522.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 162,517 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 222,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,780,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 427.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,904,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,085 shares of company stock worth $16,774,398 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

