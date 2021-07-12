Walleye Capital LLC Invests $4.79 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 74,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,074. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

