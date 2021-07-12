Walleye Capital LLC Takes $8.27 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,000. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,812. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

