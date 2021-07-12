Walleye Trading LLC Invests $795,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

SSAAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,058. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.