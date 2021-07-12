Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,906,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,448,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,463,000.

Shares of ASAXU stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Monday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

