Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.91. 7,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

