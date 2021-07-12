Wayne T. Pan Sells 1,089 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Director Wayne T. Pan sold 1,089 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $117,797.13.
Shares of SMLR stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $128.00.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.