WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given New $277.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

