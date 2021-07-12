WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WeCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of WeCommerce stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. WeCommerce has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

