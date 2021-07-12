Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keyera (KEY)

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

7/6/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

6/17/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

5/31/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

TSE KEY opened at C$33.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.81. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Get Keyera Corp alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.