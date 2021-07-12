Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,696 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.