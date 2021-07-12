Weld Capital Management LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 237.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $535.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

