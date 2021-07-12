Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

LYV stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

