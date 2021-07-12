Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $26.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NTST opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.24 million and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

