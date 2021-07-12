Wells Fargo & Company Trims United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Target Price to $5.00

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.95 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

