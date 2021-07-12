West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$93.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.991786 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

