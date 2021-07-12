Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$54.53 and last traded at C$54.66. 697,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,029,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.44.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6440588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.