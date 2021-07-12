William J. Grubbs Buys 5,000 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) Director William J. Grubbs acquired 5,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

NYSE VOLT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.