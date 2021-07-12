Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

NYSE:PMVP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.90. 146,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,943. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

