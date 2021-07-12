Woodline Partners LP Has $89.48 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 195.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,877 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $89,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

